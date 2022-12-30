Escaped federal fugitive who led Missouri drug ring is found in Kansas City

A Kansas City man who escaped custody after being found guilty of money laundering and distributing methamphetamine has been arrested, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation release.

Trevor Sparks was convicted in federal court of leading a criminal conspiracy tied to two murders, multiple assaults, and meth distribution on Nov. 7, but fled authorities about a month later, said Officer Bridget Patton, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division.

He was charged with escaping custody on Dec. 7 and apprehended by investigators Friday afternoon at 11:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Olive Street, she said.

Sparks has been linked to a distribution effort that spread at least one kilogram of meth across Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph and St. Louis each day for about one year, Patton said.

Western District of Missouri Court prosecutors claimed Sparks led the multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring. He was said to be involved with the criminal organization between January 2017 and December 2018, according to court documents.

The drug ring was linked to the distribution of 520 kilograms and worth an estimated $4.1 million, documents said.

Two 2018 homicides were connected to the drug trafficking ring, according to a prior report by The Star.

Both James Hampton, whose body was found in the trunk of a burned-out stolen car, and 28-year-old Brittanie Broyles, who was found shot to death, were identified as associates of the criminal organization. According to court documents, Hampton was blamed by Sparks when several members of the group drove to St. Louis in search of a drug courier suspected of stealing $30,000 in meth.

Authorities have alleged Broyles was killed because she witnessed Hampton’s murder, documents said.

Sparks was held without bond in the case since his arrest in December 2018. In addition to the prison time Sparks faces, prosecutors say he will be ordered to pay up to $4.2 million as a money judgment, representing the proceeds he allegedly received for his role with the drug trafficking organization.

He escaped while awaiting sentencing in Cass County Jail alongside a fellow detainee Sergio Perez-Martinez. The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and money laundering. He was not believed to be traveling with Sparks, authorities said, but both men escaped the facility after lockdown and fled to a Kansas City apartment complex with the help of an associate of Sparks.

Steven Lydell Williams, who investigators say assisted the two fugitives, was charged with aiding an escape from law enforcement custody on Dec. 14.