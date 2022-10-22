Escaped Georgia convict found walking along I-75 in Charlotte County

Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol stopped a pedestrian walking southbound on Interstate 75, at mile marker 158, in Charlotte County.

An escaped Georgia convict serving a life sentence for murder was found walking along Interstate 75 in Charlotte County early Saturday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers stopped a pedestrian walking southbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 158 around 6 a.m.

They identified him as Anthony Moret, 67, of Valdosta, Georgia.

Punta Gorda arrest: Punta Gorda man faces attempted murder charges in brutal stabbing at Trading Post

And: Charlotte County Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Prison

A wants and warrant check revealed Moret had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder in Georgia, according to the FHP report.

CBS affiliate WCTV in Thomasville, Georgia reported that Moret is serving time for murder and armed robbery dating back to the 1970s, as well as two convictions on escape charges from 1976 and 1985.

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a warning Friday for residents in the state, urging them to not approach Moret.

Troopers arrested Moret without incident and transported him to the Charlotte County Jail.

Moret now awaits extradition back to Georgia. No further details were available Saturday morning.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for murder arrested on I-75