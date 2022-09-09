UPDATE: Escaped Houston County inmate, accomplice caught in Corsicana

Sep. 9—Melissa Pearl Ortiz was apprehended Wednesday in Corsicana after officials say she helped her boyfriend Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escape from Houston County, where he was in custody on a felony drug related offense.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove issued a notification on social media around 4 a.m. Wednesday that his office was searching Zuniga, who was able to escape while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee.

Ortiz reportedly planned to meet him and provide transportation and a warrant was issued for her arrest on the charge of implements of escape.

Zuniga was taken into custody by the Corsicana Police Department around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Again, a big thank you to their officers. Thanks also goes out to all of the agencies who responded to this call and worked so hard to help apprehend these two criminals," Hargrove stated.

"Thank you officers from the Crockett Police Department, Houston County Constables Office Pct. 1 and 2, Houston County Jailers, Dispatchers & Deputies, Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas Rangers. Law Enforcement agencies in Houston County work together to make things happen, it's what we do. Thanks again for everyone's concern and support."