Escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

Sep. 8—An inmate who escaped from the Houston County Jail was apprehended in Corsicana Wednesday afternoon.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove issued a notification on social media at 4:01 a.m. that his office was searching for escaped inmate Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Houston County Sheriff's Office in Crockett.

Zuniga was in custody on a felony drug related offense and was able to walk away from the area while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee.

Law enforcement believe he had assistance from his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz, who reportedly planned to meet him and provide transportation.

He was taken into custody at around 2:30 p.m. by the Corsicana Police Department in Corsicana.

A warrant has been issued for Ortiz on the charge of implements of escape. She has not yet been apprehended.

"A big thank you to their officers for their help in capturing Zuniga," Hargrove said in a statement on social media. "At this time Ortiz is still at large but we believe that she will apprehended soon. Thank you also to all of you who showed your concerns and your prayers during this time. We will share more information as we can. Thanks again for everyone's concern and support."

If you see or encounter Ortiz, call 911 immediately.