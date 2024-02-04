Escaped Huber inmate never returned to Dodge County jail, last seen in Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An escaped Huber inmate in southcentral Wisconsin has deputies asking for the public’s help in finding her, authorities say she was last seen at an approved medical visit.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jennifer P. Petersen left the jail, presumably the Dodge County Detention Facility in Juneau, before midnight on Saturday.

Deputies say that Petersen was picked up for her appointment by an approved driver, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Reszel of Milwaukee.

The last confirmed sighting of Petersen was in the parking lot of Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The vehicle she was believed to be traveling in, a red, 2007 Ford Edge with the Wisconsin plate AJA2190, was seen a short time later heading back into Juneau, however, Petersen never reported back to jail.

It was noted in the release that Petersen does not have a known permanent address but has ties to areas in Dodge County and the Madison area.

Anyone with relevant information about where Petersen may be or has recently been is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

Huber privileges allow certain inmates to leave a facility for work and medical appointments.

