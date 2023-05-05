Escaped inmate accused in deputy's killing is arrested in Mexico

An escaped Virginia jail inmate who is accused in the killing of a sheriff’s deputy has been captured in Mexico, the FBI announced Thursday, four days after the jailbreak.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, was arrested by Mexican authorities, the FBI said.

He escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, early Sunday after he climbed a fence and got into a car that an accomplice left for him in a nearby parking lot, authorities said.

Marin-Sotelo had been held on federal weapons charges, and he has also been charged along with his brother in the Aug. 11 killing of a Wake County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputy.

Another inmate, Bruce Callahan, also escaped Sunday. They escaped at different times, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement.

Jail superintendent Jerry Townsend has said both “manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear exit door,” NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh, North Carolina, reported.

The sheriff’s office has said it was notified around 4 a.m. Monday that both inmates were missing.

Marin-Sotelo was apprehended Thursday in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the FBI said.

"The investigation to determine his exact movements is ongoing," the agency's Charlotte, North Carolina, office said in a tweet announcing the capture.

Callahan has not been captured.

Marin-Sotelo pleaded guilty in December to the federal charge, possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien, and was awaiting sentencing scheduled for June 22 when he escaped, according to court records.

A woman has been charged with acting as an accomplice in his escape.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo, 31, allegedly got a Ford Mustang to another unidentified person, who then arranged for it to be parked by the jail before the escape, an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo is charged with conspiracy to assist in an escape. Court documents do not note her relationship with the inmate who escaped.

A federal public defender listed in court records as representing her did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com