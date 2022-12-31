UPDATE: Escaped inmate apprehended

Dec. 30—An inmate who escaped Thursday night from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester was apprehended Friday near Coweta.

Shelby Goodnight, 31, was reported missing from the minimum-security facility Thursday night and was apprehended around 2 p.m. Friday during a multi-agency search, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Wagoner County Sheriff Department's K-9 Division Found Goodnight hiding in a bush before he was returned to custody of agents from the Office of the Inspector General. He will be returned to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester where he will face additional charges.

ODOC states Goodnight is believed to have stolen a truck Friday morning around 9 a.m. from the McDonald's in Eufaula.

The truck is described as a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with Oklahoma license plate V77028. The four-door truck has black letters reading "A 215" beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel, and it is missing the keyhole on the driver's side front door. The truck's VIN has been reported as 1FTFX1EF2HKC53460.

ODOC said correctional officers reported Goodnight missing at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced," ODOC stated in the release.

According to McAlester Deputy Police Chief Darrell Miller, a vehicle was stolen Wednesday night from McAlester that was recovered in the Eufaula area. MPD could not confirm if the vehicle was connected to Goodnight as it is still under investigation.

Records provided to the News-Capital show a motor vehicle theft was reported to MPD at 11:56 p.m Wednesday from a residence on the 400 block of East Park Avenue.

Goodnight is reported to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

Story continues

Records show Goodnight entered the ODOC system in September 2018 to serve three concurrent 12-year prison sentences out of Cherokee County District Court for two counts of burglary and larceny of an auto, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.

ODOC states Goodnight is considered armed and dangerous and warns the public to not try to approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if Goodnight is seen.

Anyone with information on Goodnight's whereabouts are asked to call ODOC at 405-425-2570 or 1-866-363-1119.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.