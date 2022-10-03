Escaped inmate arrested at his birthday party after weeks on the run, GA deputies say

A man was arrested at his own birthday party weeks after he’s accused of escaping a halfway house in Connecticut, according to authorities in Georgia.

Deputies arrested Forenza Rakeem Murphy on Saturday, Oct. 1, at a family member’s home in McDonough, WAGA reported, citing the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The 31-year-old, who deputies said was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Correction halfway house in Bridgeport, was there to celebrate his birthday, according to WSB-TV. Murphy was setting up for his party when deputies arrived after they received a tip.

“It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement.

Murphy was accused of leaving the halfway house without permission and had been on the run since Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked into the Henry County Jail and faces additional charges, WAGA reported.

McClatchy News reached out to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 3, and was awaiting a response.

McDonough is about 30 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

