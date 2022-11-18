Escaped inmate arrested in Lexington County after search leads to school lockdowns

A convict who escaped from a South Carolina jail a week ago has been arrested in Gaston after his manhunt briefly caused some schools in Lexington County to go into lockdown.

Shaun Wayne Wiles was arrested around 1:15 p.m. at an address on Sharon Acres Lane, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

There were no injuries during the arrest, said a spokesperson from the Marshals Service.

Wiles, 43, escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center on Nov. 10.

WIS reported that Forts Pond Elementary, Pelion Elementary, Pelion Middle, and Pelion High School were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Friday during the search.

The arrest was a combined effort SLED, Marshalls, Lex County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies, according to the Marshal Service spokesperson.

SLED deployed K9 units and aviation teams to the area, according to the agency.