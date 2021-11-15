Escaped inmate arrested in Warner Robbins
One of the five inmates that escaped from a middle Georgia facility on Friday has been captured. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of any of the remaining four.
One of the five inmates that escaped from a middle Georgia facility on Friday has been captured. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of any of the remaining four.
Host of Fox News' "Unfiltered" accused Hawk Newsome of threatening future rioting and vandalism under New York's incoming mayor
A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.
The heist is considered one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland, Ohio, history.
Steve Bannon did not address the MSNBC headline behind him, containing the news that he had been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.
Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]
A Black Ohio police officer opened up after his former chief, who is white, was caught placing a note reading […] The post Black Ohio police officer breaks silence after white chief placed Ku Klux Klan note on his coat appeared first on TheGrio.
The wife of prominent jailed Kurdish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced in Turkey to 2-1/2 years in jail after being found to have provided inaccurate information over a date in a medical report, her lawyers said. Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said she was sentenced by a court over an incorrect date on a medical report issued by a doctor in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, which she passed to her employer while taking sick leave. Her husband Selahattin Demirtas, the former pro-Kurdish party leader and one of Turkey's best-known politicians, has been in jail for nearly five years on terrorism-related charges that he denies.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.
Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.
A girl on the trail was hurt, Missouri firefighters said.
Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.
An autopsy report reveals gruesome details in the stabbing death of an Atlanta woman and her dog in Piedmont Park in July.
The addition of some lesser charges is a win for the prosecution: "Throw more against the wall to see if it sticks," a legal expert told USA TODAY.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifying about the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he spoke about the first shooting — was among the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial. It might also have been the most effective part of the three-day defense case, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense for killing two men and injuring one. Prosecutors say the primary cause of the violence was Rittenhouse's decision to go to Kenosha with a rifle in a city wracked by protests after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake.
Columbia officers saw two suspects engaging in a shooting. One was shot and killed by police, the other is on the loose. Five other people were wounded in the “mass casualty” event, police said.
The operation by the Lubbock Police Department's special operations unit targeted four massage parlors.
Dontae Sharpe was exonerated in 2019 after he served 24 years in prison for first-degree murder.
Neighbors in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park community are still in shock over a child abduction that unfolded on the 3900 block of 63rd street Friday night. See more in the video above.