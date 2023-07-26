Escaped inmate caught in Statesville after a week and a half on the run

A man who escaped a prison in Caldwell County has been found after a week and a half search, authorities confirmed.

Investigators said 37-year-old Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell County Correctional Center on July 17.

PREVIOUS: Escaped inmate still on the run; authorities suspend search in Iredell County

Brown had been serving a 19-month sentence at the minimum-security prison for charges related to possession of drugs and stolen goods. According to police records, he was scheduled for release in February 2024.

On Wednesday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office found Brown in southwest Statesville. They were acting on a tip about a sighting near an encampment by Brown Summit Avenue. When deputies arrived, the suspect ran, so they used drones and K-9s to help track him down.

After a three-hour manhunt, Brown was tackled by K-9s and taken into custody near Ravenwood Drive.

No further information was released.

