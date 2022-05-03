Escaped inmate from Clay County Detention Center found in Knox County

May 3—KNOX COUNTY — On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested an inmate who had reportedly escaped from the Clay County Detention Center back in March.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department released a statement that an escaped state inmate, Challis Ray Davis, 41, Flat Lick, was found and arrested at a residence on KY-223 in Flat Lick on Monday.

According to the press release, Davis escaped from the Clay County Detention Center on March 25, where he was being held as a state inmate.

He was originally arrested on June 25, 2021 in Knox County by the Knox County Sheriff's Department where he was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for methamphetamine and first-degree persistent felony offender. On October 12, 2021, Davis was sentenced to eight years in prison in Knox Circuit Court and was later transferred to the Clay County Detention Center.

Davis was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a Fugitive NCIC confirmation.