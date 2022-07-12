An escaped Hamilton County inmate is dead after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Mason hotel ended early Tuesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.

A coroner’s investigator responded to the scene at Baymont by Wyndham Mason hotel off the northwest corner of Interstate 71 and Kings Mills Road, the coroner confirms.

He had no further details to provide early Tuesday.

The SWAT situation began at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when Thomas Cromwell, 27, refused to surrender to deputies who arrived to arrest him at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

More: Sheriff's office says one of two escaped inmates and a SWAT team is at a Mason hotel

Sheriff’s officials say they alerted Mason police and Warren County’s SWAT team to respond and assist with Cromwell’s apprehension.

The hotel also was evacuated.

Cromwell told police he was armed, according to Mason Police Lt. Jeff Burson.

Police said Monday night they were unable to confirm it. They also had no information to provide about whether a woman who was inside the room with him was there voluntarily.

Mason police, Springboro police and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene through the night.

SWAT members brought a woman in a red dress who appeared to be in handcuffs out of the hotel at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, the SWAT team left the scene.

Mason police remain at the hotel. An unmarked van arrived about 4 a.m.

The hotel is partially open now, according to an employee who answered the phone at the front desk early Tuesday.

The first and second floors are open, he said. Police still have the third floor shut down while they investigate.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says