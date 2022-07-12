Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says

Jennifer Edwards Baker and Payton Marshall
·2 min read

An escaped Hamilton County inmate is dead after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Mason hotel ended early Tuesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.

A coroner’s investigator responded to the scene at Baymont by Wyndham Mason hotel off the northwest corner of Interstate 71 and Kings Mills Road, the coroner confirms.

He had no further details to provide early Tuesday.

The SWAT situation began at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when Thomas Cromwell, 27, refused to surrender to deputies who arrived to arrest him at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

More: Sheriff's office says one of two escaped inmates and a SWAT team is at a Mason hotel

Sheriff’s officials say they alerted Mason police and Warren County’s SWAT team to respond and assist with Cromwell’s apprehension.

The hotel also was evacuated.

Cromwell told police he was armed, according to Mason Police Lt. Jeff Burson.

Police said Monday night they were unable to confirm it. They also had no information to provide about whether a woman who was inside the room with him was there voluntarily.

Mason police, Springboro police and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene through the night.

SWAT members brought a woman in a red dress who appeared to be in handcuffs out of the hotel at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, the SWAT team left the scene.

Mason police remain at the hotel. An unmarked van arrived about 4 a.m.

The hotel is partially open now, according to an employee who answered the phone at the front desk early Tuesday.

The first and second floors are open, he said. Police still have the third floor shut down while they investigate.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff at Mason hotel, coroner says

Recommended Stories

  • Escaped inmate at center of SWAT situation in Mason

    The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said detectives went to the Baymont Inn in Mason to serve warrants for Thomas Cromwell's arrest. They called Mason police and Warren County SWAT when Cromwell refused to cooperate.

  • Sheriff's office says one of two escaped inmates and a SWAT team is at a Mason hotel

    Two inmates escaped from the River City Correctional Center Saturday, July 9, police said.

  • Appeals courts delays Texas execution set for this week

    An appeals court on Monday stayed this week’s execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future. Ramiro Gonzales, 39, had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend. Gonzales kidnapped Townsend, who was the girlfriend of his drug dealer, from a Bandera County home in January 2001 after stealing drugs and money.

  • Man allegedly sexually assaults woman with autism in Perdido condo

    Devon Burdett was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after forcibly having intercourse with an autistic woman in a Perdido condo

  • The 5 Best Hotels in Venice

    The best hotels in Venice, according to Travel + Leisure readers, immerse guests in the Floating City’s splendor.

  • Beachgoers flee from Sea Lions in California

    A viral video showing people fleeing from sea lions in California made people wonder if the sea mammals were chasing beachgoers. But an expert says the videos shows two males sparring (July 11)

  • Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board schedules clemency hearings for 6 death row inmates

    The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board announced clemency hearings for six death row inmates scheduled to be executed.

  • BMW Is Building an Armored Version of Its Upcoming i7 Electric Flagship

    The battery-powered saloon would be the marque's greenest bulletproof car yet.

  • 7-eleven shootings: Two dead, three injured in linked attacks across California convenience stores

    Shootings coincide with chain’s ‘National 7/11 Day’ celebration

  • Deputies find guns and ammunition in search of Collier County home

    A search warrant served at Yoslan Jimenez’s residence resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

  • Is Kim Kardashian’s Nose Ring Cultural Appropriation?

    Kim Kardashian and North West dominated style-wise at this year’s Paris Haute Couture Week....

  • 4 Phillies will miss Toronto series because of COVID vaccine requirements

    The Phillies will be without two starting position players and two starting pitchers for their two-game series in Toronto because of Canadian COVID vaccine requirements. By Jim Salisbury

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrender in deadly beating of man with traffic cone in Philadelphia

    Two brothers, 10 and 14 years old, surrendered to police Monday in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’

    BravoReal Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam.Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.The agreement brings an end to Shah’s decade-long theft of millions off the backs of those who are “vulnerable, often elderly, working-cla

  • Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSteve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court.A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving