Escaped inmate recaptured after walking away from Muscogee County Prison work detail

A Muscogee County Prison inmate who walked away from an outside work assignment Tuesday was recaptured later that night.

Aaron Kelly was recaptured without incident at 7:45 p.m. in Columbus, according to a Twitter post by Georgia Department of Corrections.

Along with a fugitive squad and K9 unit from the corrections department, the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office helped recapture Kelly, the post says.

Corrections department public affairs director Joan Heath declined to provide further details. Muscogee County Prison warden Herbert Walker wasn’t available for comment.