Escaped inmate from Shasta County captured after escaping from work camp

A Shasta County man who escaped from a California prison inmate firefighting crew has been caught and arrested in Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

Casey J. Lyons, 30, had been missing since April 7, when he "walked away" from the Prado Conservation Camp near Chino, in San Bernardino County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Law enforcement officials found Lyons in Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, officials said. CDCR officials said they will refer his case to the San Bernardino County District attorney's office for possible charges for allegedly escaping.

Lyons was sentenced to five years in prison from Shasta County in August 2019 for second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, state officials said.

He was paroled in June 2021, but was then sent back to prison in July 2022 from Lassen County for a two year, eight-month term for illegally possessing ammunition.

Shasta County Superior Court records dating back to 2011 indicate that Lyons has been convicted of several felony counts, including robbery, resisting arrest, assault and violating probation.

