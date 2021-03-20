Escaped inmates back in custody

Mar. 20—A convicted murderer is back in custody 24 hours after he and three other inmates from the Cullman County Detention Center escaped the facility. Hanceville officers took Leo Chavez, 20, into custody Friday evening after a homeowner held the escapee at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Officer Zach Hightower said when he arrived the homeowner, Lawrence Baker, had Chavez on the ground at gunpoint. "He was just ready to go on back to the jail," said Hightower.

Baker said he was eating supper when he saw Chavez walking down the driveway. "I grabbed my gun and come out and asked him if he was the one they were looking for," Baker said in a Facebook video posted by Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail. Baker told him to get on the ground and called police.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for tips leading to the capture of Chavez who was sentenced in January to two consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years, for the murder of his mother, Adalberta Chavez Ruiz, and his father, Ricardo Santiago Gonzales in Blount County in 2017.

The Cullman County Detention Center was holding Chavez for Blount County as he awaited transfer to state prison.

He and the other inmates escaped from the Cullman County Detention Center at 6:33 p.m. Thursday as deputies were engaged in the evening shift change.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the inmates escaped through an air vent beside the showers. Making their way through the building, they found a brick and metal wall managing to kick their way through and jumping from the second floor. Gentry said one escapee, Justin Long, broke his foot from the jump.

"They have 24 hours a day, seven days a week to think about how to try to do anything to get out," said Gentry.

A nearby resident saw the four men crossing the parking lot and within minutes of their escape had called 911. Deputies and Cullman Police Department officers set up a perimeter in the area while deputies inside the facility conducted a head count.

"We can't thank the community enough for their hard work in this case," said Gentry. "Three minutes after their escape, we were getting 911 calls from residents."

Two of the escapees, Tyler Dooley and Long, were back in custody within an hour of escaping.

Dooley, of Arab, was incarcerated waiting trial on murder charges in the death of Levi Benjamin Lawrence, 24, of Cullman. Long was in the detention center on a federal hold. Officers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), several sheriff's offices and police departments and the U.S. Marshall's Service have been involved in the search for the missing inmates.

Escapee Robert Alan Peak, who was incarcerated on drug charges, was captured near Berlin early Friday morning after police spotted him driving a stolen F-350 truck pulling a trailer. Officers pursued the truck for about 25 minutes along US 278 before using spike strips to stop him.

Earlier, officers got information that a 2004 blue Corvette had been stolen from a neighborhood near the detention center. When officers spotted the vehicle, which they believe was driven by Chavez, they got into a chase that went in and out of Blount and Cullman counties until officers lost sight of the vehicle in Blount County. The Corvette was recovered Friday afternoon in Blount County in an area past Holly Pond.