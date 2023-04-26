Escaped inmates from Mississippi: What to know about Dylan Arrington, Hinds County manhunt

After escaping a Mississippi jail on Saturday, one of the four escapees is now believed to be dead.

Dylan Arrington, 22, is now believed to be dead following a standoff with deputies and law enforcement at a home in Leake County, according to multiple media reports.

Arrington reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on Conway Road in Leake County early Wednesday morning, officials said, after he had become a suspect in the killing of 61-year-old Anthony Watts in Jackson Monday night.

Carthage, MS-After a structure fire and exchange of gunfire between a barricaded subject believed to be escapee, Dylan Arrington and multiple law enforcement agencies, an unidentified deceased person has been located in the burned residence. MBI is conducting the investigation. pic.twitter.com/KyiOh5ZlGT — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 26, 2023

Here's what we know about the escape and what followed.

How did Dylan Arrington, three others escape?

Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes, were the four inmates reported to have escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Saturday.

"Arrington is one of four prisoners — along with Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes — who escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center, a facility near Jackson, through breaches in a cell and the roof. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the men might have camped out on the roof before fleeing the facility and going their separate ways," according to the AP.

Escaped detainees alert 🚨 Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center this morning. A breach was discovered in B-Pod. A white Hinds County public works pickup truck has also been reported stolen. pic.twitter.com/SAHjwCe4Il — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 23, 2023

Mississippi inmates escape, man reportedly killed by one

Two days after the four men were reported as escapees a man ended up dead. The suspect was Dylan Arrington.

Police reported Watts was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who had wrecked a motorcycle. Police say that man shot Watts several times and then stole his red Dodge Ram. Watts died at the scene.

“Based on information gathered from investigators, the suspect ... fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington,” Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said.

This morning’s press conference regarding the weekend escapes from the Raymond Detention Center. https://t.co/agPe6UzKh6 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 24, 2023

What happened on Wednesday with MS escaped inmate Dylan Arrington?

Also according to multiple media reports, Arrington allegedly shot a deputy in the Wednesday standoff at a Leake County home that later caught fire.

Arrington is believed to be dead.

What were the four Mississippi inmate escapees in jail for?

The four were in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft. Arrington had charges of auto theft and illegal possession of a firearm, WAPT-TV reported.

Where is Raymond Detention Center at?

The four escapees were housed in Raymond Detention Center is about 15 miles west of Jackson and located off of Interstate 18 in Hinds County.

It is a medium security level jail that houses men convicted for crimes that come under Mississippi state and federal laws. The facility was opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 600.

In July, a federal judge ordered a rare takeover of the jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” In December, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed that order after the county filed a motion for reconsideration.

