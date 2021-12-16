He escaped jail — then was caught drinking a beer at Chili’s, Oklahoma sheriff says

A few days after escaping from an Oklahoma county jail, authorities say the fugitive was captured after he was spotted drinking a beer at a Chili’s Grill & Bar.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were on a “man hunt” early into Saturday, Dec. 11 after learning the inmate escaped the jail in Miami, Oklahoma, at about 1 a.m.

He was being held on multiple charges of stolen property, uttering a forced instrument and unauthorized use of a debit or credit card, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Three days later, authorities said he was “still on the loose,” and authorities had no idea where he might have been heading.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, officials say he was found drinking beer at the chain restaurant in Pryor, about 50 miles south of the jail.

Officials did not say how he managed to escape, but he is back in custody in Mayes County, where the Chili’s is located.

