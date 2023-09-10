Escaped killer caught on camera in Pennsylvania, with new look: police

Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped jail a week and a half ago, was spotted Saturday night donning a new appearance, state police said Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of Cavalcante, 34, taken Saturday night near Phoenixville in northern Chester County, and they described his new appearance as clean shaven, wearing a “yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.”

In a subsequent statement, however, state police said residents of Phoenixville may see a decreased law enforcement presence in the area, noting, “Investigative leads have emerged that indicate Cavalcante is no longer in that area.”

Police also said Cavalcante was driving a white 2020 Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on top. The Pennsylvania registration is ZST8818, according to police.

The same van had been reported by Baily’s Dairy as stolen earlier Saturday, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The van reportedly was taken “while we were still here working,” according to the Baily’s Dairy Facebook page, which also indicated they were working with law enforcement, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The development comes after law enforcement have been searching for the escapee for nearly two weeks. Cavalcante escaped prison on Aug. 31, roughly a week after he was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. He was accused of fatally stabbing her 38 times in front of her two small children. Authorities in Brazil were also looking for him in connection to a separate killing.

Authorities have called Cavalcante extremely dangerous and have expanded their search of the escapee, who reportedly has been spotted nearly a dozen times since he escaped. State police said the total reward offered for tips leading to Cavalcante’s capture is up to $20,000, as of Thursday.

The AP reported Friday that the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. Cavalcante reportedly crab-walked up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire and bolted across a rooftop, in order to escape. His disappearance was only noticed during a headcount more than an hour later.

