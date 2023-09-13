Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante caught after two weeks

A Pennsylvania fugitive has been caught two weeks after he escaped prison and sparked a massive manhunt.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was arrested in a wooded area inside a police perimeter, says a law enforcement source.

The Brazilian national broke out on 31 August and more than 500 officers were deployed on his trail.

He was sentenced last month to life for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her two young children in April 2021.

Local media footage shows Cavalcante being loaded into the back of an armoured police van.

Also wanted in connection with a murder in his home country, he had evaded a previous police perimeter over the weekend.

Residents of Chester County had been on edge amid multiple recent sightings.

Police on Tuesday warned that the escaped murderer had stolen a .22 calibre rifle from a home.

But Pennsylvania's governor later said "the gig is almost up" and urged Cavalcante to turn himself in.

Family members of the killer's slain victim, Deborah Brandao, have been under 24-hour police surveillance for fear he may attempt to confront them.

In an extraordinary interview with the New York Times, Cavalcante's mother claimed he was simply fighting to survive.

"I know what my son did was wrong. I know my son should pay for his mistake," Iracema Cavalcante said. But I want my son to pay for his mistake with dignity. Not to pay with his life."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

