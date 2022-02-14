Who is escaped killer Michael 'Pretty Boy' Floyd Wilson? What we know

Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson, a 51-year-old man who was convicted of killing two people in 2014 in Harrison County, has a history of escaping from jails and prisons.

He escaped Sunday night from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County — 3½ years after he made another prison break.

What is Michael 'Pretty Boy' Floyd Wilson in jail for?

Wilson was convicted in 2015 of beating to death Carmen Dale Edwards in Biloxi on Jan. 2, 2014, and beating Kenneth Gibson with a hammer the following day in Gulfport. Gibson died from his injuries on Jan. 20, 2014.

Authorities said Wilson stole Gibson's car and went to Slidell, Louisiana, where the care was later found.

For the murders, Wilson was sentenced to two terms of life in prison and a number of other sentences for burglary, larceny and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Harrison and Jackson counties.

Wilson's 2018 prison escape

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville.

The Associated Press reported in 2018 that Russell Turner, publisher of the weekly Greene County Herald newspaper that he gave Wilson a ride to a hospital after finding the "winded and flustered" stranger sitting outside his home about 1½ miles from the prison.

Turner said he dropped Wilson off at a hospital.

Turner notified authorities after he learned of the escape. He said the public had not been notified immediately, and he did not know when he gave him a ride that Wilson was an inmate.

Wilson was captured two days later in Ocean Springs, about 70 miles from the prison.

A jury found Wilson guilty of the escape in 2020. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively with the two life sentences for murder.

