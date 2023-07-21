Berlin solves escaped lioness mystery – and it’s not what you think it is

Michael Grubert, the mayor of Kleinmachnow, with the images showing what experts claimed was a boar instead of a lioness - Unpixs

It was the sighting that launched 200 armed police, a fleet of drones, helicopters and even a tank.

However, the mysterious creature stalking the forests of Berlin turned out not to be a lioness, as investigators believed, but a wild boar.

Residents in the wealthy suburb of Kleinmachnow were told to avoid going outside and to keep their pets indoors on Wednesday night after a local captured and shared a video they claimed showed a big cat hunting a wild boar.

Police had used helicopters, drones and infrared cameras to search for the animal, with a vet and hunters also joining the effort.

However, the animal proved elusive in the flat, wooded area on the boundary between Berlin and the neighbouring state of Brandenburg.

It took 36 hours for the search operation to be called off after the footage was finally analysed by two wildlife experts who concluded that the tail of the animal in the footage was too short for it to be a lioness.

The town’s mayor was forced into a humiliating climbdown at a press conference after the verdict from the professionals was delivered, ending fevered speculation that a dangerous animal was on the loose.

“I was surprised. I’ve seen quite a few wild boar as mayor, and I was surprised how blond the boar was. It was a light grey,” Michael Grubert told gathered journalists while holding up a mock-up of a lion next to a still from the video.

“Up till now, I’ve only ever seen dark-grey wild boar. The main thing that stood out is how fat it was.”

The search was called off and residents were told that there was “no acute danger”.

Zoos and circuses in Berlin declared early on in the hunt that none of their big cats had gone missing, puzzling the search team.

A red herring emerged on Friday after the son of a notorious gangster seemed to suggest that the animal could have been his own.

Firas Remmo, the son of crime boss Issa, appealed on Instagram for information as to the whereabouts of his lioness.

“If anyone knows something please tell me then we’ll lead the lioness back into her enclosure before some idiot guns her down,” Mr Remmo said.

In a later post, he used the name “Nala” for the animal. Police said they would question him, but added that he had not said anything illegal.

Mr Grubert, speaking to the press, said he was surprised by the conclusion - John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images

After the revelation, locals who had been told to stay indoors were happy the ordeal was over.

A dog-walking hotspot was eerily quiet on Friday afternoon after the lioness sighting was disproved.

Katja Roggenbuck said: “I have a beagle and I couldn’t take it for a walk yesterday. How long is this supposed to go on for? I’m avoiding the woods at the moment. If it really is a wild boar, that’s reassuring. But it didn’t look like a boar to me.”

Elke Fender had ignored the advice to keep her pet inside. She told The Telegraph: “We went dog walking yesterday. Lions don’t eat all day long anyway, so I think it’s unlikely they would have gone for us.

“It’s only a lion. It’s not like bombs were dropping. And the dogs needed to go out, so that’s that. You have to trust in God sometimes.

“But if anything good comes out of this, it should be banning owning wild animals. It’s just decadent.”

Dieter Walker, her partner, bemoaned the cost of the search operation, saying: “This has cost so much money, definitely a six figure sum.”

The search instigated a conversation about the ownership of big cats in Germany, with a Green politician casting aspersions that the lioness must have escaped from the villa of its wealthy owner.

More than 200 armed police, a fleet of drones, helicopters and a tank were deployed for the search - Christian Mang/Getty Images

She urged officials to investigate “illegal wild animal ownership” and pleaded for any big cat found not to be killed.

What was clear was that not everyone was taking the search seriously.

Kerstin Schroeder, a police spokesman, told the RBB television channel that young people had played a loud recording of lion roars on a Bluetooth device during the night on Thursday.

“That helps neither the municipality nor the police in the search for the animal,” she said.

Marina Monteiro, a chocolate shop owner, said that while the “beast of Berlin” saga had been good for gossip, it has been bad for business – her outlet served only two customers on Thursday as her customers stayed at home.

She said she hoped the debacle shone a light on Germany’s wild boar problem.

“I saw a metre-high wild boar from my window on Wednesday night,” she added. “There are more and more every year, and they can be very aggressive when they have their young with them. I’m worried for my children. They can be dangerous.”

‘If that’s a lion, I’ll eat my broom’

Critics questioned why it took 36 hours to identify the boar, and why so much money was spent on the hunt, with some animal experts raising doubts as early as Thursday.

Michel Rogall, a local circus boss, had told reporters: “If that’s a lion, I’ll eat my broom.”

“The officers had better things to do yesterday than to run a mock safari,” said Heiko Teggatz, the deputy head of Berlin’s police union, estimating that it has cost taxpayers “hundreds of thousands of euros”.

A single large helicopter costs €5,000 euro (£4,333) per hour to deploy. The officer complained that this money would have been better spent fighting Berlin’s growing gang problem.

Criticising the massive deployment, Mr Teggatz said: “This mission is undoubtedly the most expensive safari that Germany’s forests have ever seen.”

Kleinmachnow is only a dozen miles away from where a wild boar stole a laptop from a nude bather two years ago before being shot.

