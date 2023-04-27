Escaped Mississippi inmate Jerry Raynes captured in Texas after 5 days on the run

One of the inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail last week week was caught in Texas on Thursday.

Jerry Raynes, 51, was one of four who escaped from Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center Saturday night.

He was captured by multiple law enforcement agencies in Spring Valley, near Houston. An abandoned Hinds County maintenance vehicle that disappeared from the jail after the inmates escaped had been found in the area on Sunday. Raynes was spotted on a gas station surveillance camera later that morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was being evaluated at a hospital and faces extradition back to Mississippi. The U.S. Marshals Service and Spring Valley Police Department assisted in Raynes’ capture.

It’s unknown if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Raynes and his fellow escapees might have hid out on the roof of the jail before fleeing and going their separate ways. Raynes had also escaped from the jail in 2021.

Raynes had been put behind bars on charges of auto theft, business burglary and having previously been an escapee.

Two of the other escapees, Casey Grayson, 24, and Corey Harrison, 22, remain at large and their possible whereabouts are unknown.

Grayson had been charged with grand larceny, possessing and selling a controlled substance, and being a convicted felon with a firearm, according to Sheriff Jones. Harrison had been charged with receiving stolen property.

Another of the suspects, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, is believed to have carjacked and murdered Rev. Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old pastor who pulled over his pickup truck to assist a disabled motorcycle two days after the jailbreak.

However, Arrington died after a standoff with law enforcement ended after he set fire to the house where he had barricaded himself, about 70 miles northeast of the detention center.

Arrington had originally been charged with auto theft and illegal possession of a firearm.

With News Wire Services