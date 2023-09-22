Escaped Missouri inmate captured in Pennsylvania not far from where Danelo Cavalcante was caught

A man accused of child molestation who fled in a "violent" Missouri jail break was captured in Pennsylvania on Thursday, not far from where escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was recently nabbed after weeks on the lam, officials said.

Mario Che-Tiul, 34, had been on the run since June 1 before he was caught by the U.S. Marshals Service in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. ET, federal authorities said.

He was wanted "for a violent Barry County, MO. escape and was the last of 6 inmates captured," according to the marshal's statement.

Che-Tiul is facing charges of child molestation, incest and assault back in Missouri.

It wasn't immediately clear how he made it from southwest Missouri to the edge of Philadelphia, nearly 1,200 miles away.

Prisoners overpowered a guard and fled June 1, before five were quickly captured and one turned himself in a short time later, leaving Che-Tiul as the only missing inmate for these past 3½ months, officials said.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd "would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their continuous efforts to apprehend Che Tuil," the Missouri law enforcement official said.

Che-Tiul is the second high-profile escapee captured in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in a little more than a week, following the Sept. 13 arrest of Cavalcante in South Coventry Township.

Cavalcante broke free Aug. 31 from the Chester County Prison by scaling walls and avoiding detection by a watchtower guard, who has since been fired.

