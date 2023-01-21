Four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri were arrested following a pursuit in Butler County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said troopers from the patrol's Hamilton post stopped a Scion TC around 9:30 p.m. after observing a traffic violation on the State Route 4 bypass at State Route 129 in Fairfield Township.

Troopers approached the vehicle and began talking with occupants, officials said in a release.

"While troopers were talking with them, the vehicle fled the scene and a short pursuit ensued," the release states, adding the Scion came to a stop on Brooke Hill Court near Willow Brook Drive in Liberty Township.

The four occupants fled on foot and two of them were quickly taken into custody, officials said.

Law enforcement began searching the area for the two remaining suspects.

West Chester police located and apprehended one of the suspects in West Chester Township around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, the release states. The last suspect was taken into custody by deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office just after 9 a.m.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Aaron Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, and Dakota Pace 26.

Sebastian, McSean, Tucker and Pace have been booked at the Butler County Jail, officials said, adding the incident remains under investigation and all four could face additional charges in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Escaped Missouri inmates apprehended in Butler County after pursuit