Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death, officials say

Nov. 22—The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Monday in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said.

Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 about 4:09 p.m. Monday to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off Alabama 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.

The death did not appear to involve a train, officials said.

Reeves, who had been a trusty for the town of Falkville, left a job site Friday on an all-terrain utility vehicle without authorization, officials said.

He was originally jailed for a probation revocation warrant for drug charges, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The death remains under investigation.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel