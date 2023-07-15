Escaped murder suspect with 'survivalist skills' spotted on doorbell camera

As the intense manhunt continues for an escaped inmate with 'survivalist skills' who is suspected of murder, police revealed he recently was spotted on a doorbell camera in Pennsylvania.

Michael Charles Burham, 34, was "in a location south of Warren" when he was seen on a resident's doorbell camera at around 5 a.m., said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens at a news conference Friday. Burham is seen walking towards the woods.

Bivens wouldn't share exactly when the surveillance video was taken, but said it was "just within the last couple of days."

"Burham was a self taught survivalist with Military Reserve experience," said Bivens. "We believe he has prepared to survive in the woods, as previously reported. Our searches have revealed small stockpiles or campsites in wooded areas."

Bivens encouraged residents of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York "to regularly review their doorbell and surveillance camera footage for anything they think might be helpful to the search."

“I reiterate that Burham has to be considered armed and dangerous and we asked the public not to approach,” Bivens said.

Michael Charles Burham. (City of Warren Police via Facebook)

Burham escaped from Warren County Jail on the night of July 6 using tied together bed sheets, triggering a massive multi-agency manhunt and warnings from officials that he is “very dangerous” and should not be approached.

Burham was discovered missing from the recreation area of the jail early morning the next day. He “elevated himself” onto a piece of exercise equipment and left the yard through a metal gated roof, said Cecile Stelter, a spokesperson for Warren County, at a news conference last week. He then used bed sheets that he tied together to climb down to the ground.

He was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket and Croc shoes, according to authorities.

Staff realized Burham was missing minutes after his escape, Stelter said, noting that he was under video surveillance while in the recreation area.

“He is considered dangerous by his past actions,” she said. “And the public is asked not to approach him, but if they see anything unusual to call 911.”

A reward of up to $22,000 is being offered for any information leading to Burham’s arrest.

Burham was being held at the jail in connection with a burglary and arson, according to Stelter. He is also accused of kidnapping a Warren County couple and is a suspect in the May 11 murder of Kala Hodgkin, of Jamestown, New York.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com