Escaped murderer has changed appearance, is now driving, police say in latest update

Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance and was reportedly seen in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville during the late Saturday evening and overnight hours, Pennsylvania State Police said in an update posted to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Cavalcante, 34, is driving a white 2020 Ford Transit van with Pennsylvania registration ZST8818, and the van has a refrigeration unit on top of it, the update said. Images show Cavalcante apparently on the steps of a home, and he is clean-shaven, wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow or green hoodie pulled over the cap, green prison pants and white shoes.

Cavalcante, convicted of killing his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 and has been spotted on webcams in the search area numerous times in the days since.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911 or the tip line at 717-562-2987.

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison, was reportedly spotted near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, late Saturday night, Sept. 9, and during the overnight hours, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Police had announced a smaller search area centered on Longwood Gardens near Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles away, on Saturday morning. The area was bordered by Route 926 (Street Road), Route 52 (Lenape Road), Longwood Road and Conservatory Road.

