Escaped murderer faces new burglary, theft charges for ‘activities’ while on the run

The inmate who escaped a Chester County Prison in August is facing over a dozen new charges.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said Danelo Cavalcante’s new charges are related to his “activities” during the two weeks he was on the run from authorities.

The 20 new charges include felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and possession of a firearm.

Cavalcante was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall, launching a multi-week manhunt that put several southeastern Pennsylvania communities on high alert.

He’s alleged to have burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships while on the run, stealing a firearm, clothing and a razor from them. He’s also accused of stealing a transit van in Pocopson Township.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” Henry said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well-being.”

The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute the case.

