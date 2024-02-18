Escaped murderer who killed Tempe woman found after 4 days, Arizona prison officials say

A man convicted of a 1979 murder was found and taken back into custody on Saturday afternoon after escaping earlier in the week, according to officials.

Daniel Cahill had been on the run since Wednesday after escaping from community supervision in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. He was taken into custody “without incident” at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday by the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, the Corrections Department added.

Cahill was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1980 for the December 1979 killing of 39-year-old Mary-Rita Yates, a saleswoman for KNIX and KTAR radio stations and a single mother to four children.

Yates had returned to her Tempe home and found Cahill burglarizing it. He then attacked Yates, stabbing her multiple times, before fleeing her home. Yates died on the way to the hospital as a result of a stab wound to her neck.

After a “peaceful return to custody,” Cahill would be booked into the Arizona State Prison Complex-Phoenix on Saturday on a violation of community supervision, the Department of Corrections wrote in a news release.

Cahill’s Wednesday escape was not the first time he has fled custody. Less than a month before Yates’ murder, he had escaped a San Diego prison, where he was serving a yearlong sentence for burglary, according to Republic reporting from the time. He was being held in a minimum security institution and serving in a work furlough program when he walked away and hitchhiked to Tempe.

In September 1991, Cahill escaped custody again and was sentenced to two years in prison for second-degree escape in February 1992, according to Department of Corrections records. Cahill was a part of the Tonto Unit at Safford Prison, records show.

During his incarceration, Cahill had 116 disciplinary infractions and was deemed maximum- and highest-custody risk numerous times, according to records.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent a letter to the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency in December in which it objected to Cahill being allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest, as he was a “danger to the community,” the letter stated. Cahill had previously been allowed to serve the rest of his life sentence on house arrest in January 2013, but it was revoked the next month after he violated the conditions of his house arrest by using drugs, according to the letter.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had also objected when Cahill was granted house arrest in April, the letter stated.

