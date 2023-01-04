A Nueces County Jail inmate who escaped over the weekend was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The front of Nueces County Jail on March 16, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Anthony Montez, a 54-year-old inmate trusty, was wanted by the sheriff's office after running away from custody during a trash detail on Saturday. Montez was originally booked into the jail on drug charges and was not known to be violent.

The sheriff's office announced in a news release that Montez was in custody again Tuesday evening.

It's not clear when or where he was located and if he faces additional charges. Sheriff J.C. Hooper was not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Escaped Nueces County Jail inmate located, in custody