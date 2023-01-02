Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia

An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening.

Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 29, Davidson escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

On Nov. 10, the Crawford County and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to shooting incidents where one person was injured.

A suspect vehicle description was given to local law enforcement. A Bucyrus Police Officer later spotted a vehicle matching the vehicle description and stopped it.

Upon making the traffic stop, gunshots were exchanged between the driver, identified as Davidson, and the officer.

Davidson was taken into custody without injury to himself or the officer.

He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to be held on a $2 million bond.

On Dec. 20, Davidson was to transferred from the Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital before escaping on Thursday.

He is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail in West Virginia and is waiting to be extradited back to Ohio.