Escaped Ohio prisoner may have stolen vehicle in Michigan, police say

Christopher Michael Eldredge

An escaped prisoner from Ohio is suspected of stealing a car in Bedford Township Thursday morning and remains on the lam.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported that he would like to make the public aware of the situation that occurred around 7:10 a.m. in the area of the industrial park at Sterns and Crabb roads in Bedford Township.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division responded to an incident at the industrial park after a male subject was acting suspicious in the vestibule of one of the businesses.

The male subject left the vestibule prior to the deputies’ arrival. As deputies were investigating, they discovered that the suspect entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a vehicle from the parking lot.

The man is believed to be a fugitive, identified as Christopher Michael Eldredge, who escaped from custody in Wood County, Ohio. The suspect fled the scene after stealing a 2016 blue Ford Escape bearing Michigan license plate CKU 2161 with a University of Michigan football helmet decal in the rear window.

Eldredge is a 35-year-old male, about 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket that he stole from the break room. Eldredge escaped police custody in Wood County, Ohio on April 9.

The sheriff’s office immediately activated the K9 Team, Aviation Support Division and Detective Bureau to assist in the investigation. The Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they see the fugitive or stolen vehicle immediately call 911 but do not approach the fugitive or stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Swiercz at 734-240-7737.

