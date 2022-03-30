Escaped Oklahoma inmate recaptured after asking strangers to borrow phone

An Oklahoma inmate is back behind bars after he was caught asking strangers if he could borrow a phone some 25 miles away from where he’d been locked up.

Frank Logan was recaptured in Altus on Tuesday, days after he quietly busted out of the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite. Authorities first realized the 56-year-old prisoner, who was sentenced to serve 60 years for various crimes, was missing during inmate count on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to a press release from the state Department of Corrections.

Officers in Atlus were able to apprehend Logan thanks to a tip from a citizen, “who reported a man matching the description of Inmate Logan” and had been “approaching people asking to use a phone,” according to the press release. He was swiftly taken into custody and booked into he Jackson County Jail.

Police said Logan, who boasts swastika tattoos on his upper back and right upper arm as well as others on his torso, has a known tie to the United Aryan Brotherhood He also allegedly goes by aliases including “Tony Crisp” and “Tony A. Crider.”

“Only a coordinated effort by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement agencies around the state could deliver these ideal results in less than 48 hours,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “On behalf of the citizens of this state, I want to thank them for their relentless pursuit of this escapee.”

Logan, who has been jailed since at least 1987, is serving multiple sentencings, including time for kidnapping and a separate escape attempt. Authorities said he would face additional charges for his most recent efforts to get out from behind bars.