Escaped Pennsylvania killer is armed and being pursued, police say

Police said they were pursuing escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania early Tuesday, warning people in the local area that the fugitive murderer was armed.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a short statement that it was pursuing Cavalcante, 34, in South Coventry Township, Chester County, northwest of Philadelphia.

Police urged the public not to approach him, to stay inside and lock all windows and doors.

The news comes after Cavalcante was spotted in nearby Phoenixville on Sunday having changed his appearance.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month, having been convicted of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend.

Police said he had been attempting to contact former work colleagues in search of support.

His escape from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Aug. 31 was captured on surveillance video which showed him stretching himself across an exercise yard wall before he climbing onto the roof.

Police said Monday that the hunt for Cavalcante had entered the "long game" after searching an area where he abandoned a stolen van.

He had initially been hiding in woodlands, police said, but had moved to into a more heavily populated area.

“While he was playing that tactical hide and seek in the woods, now I believe it’s advantage law enforcement because he’s in an urban setting,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said Monday. “That’s what our investigators do best.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates soon.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com