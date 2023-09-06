Escaped Pennsylvania killer on the loose six days and counting

An escaped Pennsylvania prisoner is still on the run six days after a manhunt began about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old convicted murderer, was spotted just south of the original search area on Monday evening, when security footage captured him at a popular botanical gardens site, CNN reported.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said the search team is now shifting its radius and that the prisoner is still considered extremely dangerous.

Cavalcante, who was convicted of killing his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão, was sentenced to life without parole on Aug. 16.

He reportedly escaped by climbing to the roof of the prison while outside in an exercise yard, then ran across the roof towards a less secure area, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In the days since his escape, there have been five “credible sightings” of Cavalcante, according to Bivens.

One Pocopson Township resident claims that he witnessed Cavalcante in his own home late Friday evening.

“What I decided to do was flip the light switch on and off three or four or five times, pause, and then he flipped the light switch from downstairs three or four times, which was the moment of, like, ‘Oh my God, this guy’s down there,’” said Ryan Drummond.

The resident said he then watched Cavalcante take food from his home, as well as a backpack and other supplies.

As the search continues, several school districts near the prison have decided to closed for safety concerns.