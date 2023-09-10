Escaped Pennsylvania murderer changes appearance to elude capture

The escape of inmate Danelo Cavalcante from a prison in West Chester, Pennsylvania, U.S. is seen in a screen grab

(Reuters) - A convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison over a week ago has changed his appearance to elude capture including shaving his beard and mustache, photos released by police showed on Sunday after a new sighting of the man.

The images showed Danelo Cavalcante, 34, clean shaven and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, police said. The photos appeared to be taken from security cameras on the front porch of a house.

Police said Cavalcante was seen near the town of Phoenixville, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, on Saturday night. He escaped on Aug. 31 from Chester County Prison in the same region where he was awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Pennsylvania State Police said he was driving a 2020 white Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on the top, and asked the public to contact law enforcement if seen.

Cavalcante, a Brazilian national, is also a suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil, the U.S. Marshals said.

There have been multiple sightings of Cavalcante since his jail break. Last week school districts in the area canceled classes for a day after one such sighting, officials said.

Police have offered up to $20,000 for tips leading to his capture.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Cynthia Osterman)