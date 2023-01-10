Escaped prisoner arrested in Dallas County after chase, stealing multiple cars: authorities

An escaped prisoner was arrested Monday afternoon after committing an aggravated robbery and leading deputies on a chase, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:56 p.m., county deputies were notified that a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was following a stolen Porsche. Deputies were told that the suspect, Tyler Charles Payne, 31, was armed and driving the car.

Before stealing the Porsche in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said, Payne committed an aggravated robbery in Frisco by holding a woman at gunpoint and stealing a Cadillac SUV.

As deputies were chasing Payne, traveling south on Interstate 35, he lost control of the Porsche and collided with another vehicle near 8th Street, according to the sheriff’s department.

Payne then targeted a Pontiac, attempting another carjacking, authorities said. Deputies tried to arrest Payne. After a brief struggle, they were able to take the suspect into custody, the sheriff’s department said.

He was in stable condition at a hospital Tuesday.

After his arrest and verification of his identity, the sheriff’s department learned Payne is a two-time escapee from Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma and Hinds County Jail in Mississippi, according to a news release.