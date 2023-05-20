Escaped prisoner caught after fleeing hospital

May 20—CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Venango County — A prisoner who escaped during a hospital visit early Friday was captured Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A police update offered no details on the capture, stating only, "Bruce William Miller II is in custody!"

Miller was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Lowrey in Seneca at 2:50 p.m., according to online court documents. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault and escape in connection with the alleged flight.

Bruce William Miller II, 42, of Franklin was taken from Venango County jail to receive treatment at UPMC Northwest due to a head injury. He escaped from the custody of prison guards at about 4:40 a.m., according to police. Miller exited the hospital and fled on foot to a wooded area behind the facility.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including state police aviation forces and canine units, were involved in the search.

A police press release issued early in the search highlighted Miller's ties to Franklin as well as a crown tattoo on his neck, a laceration with sutures on his head and the orange Venango County jail jumpsuit he was last seen wearing.

Miller was in Venango County jail after being denied bail at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. He was held for court on felony charges of criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

He remains in Venango County jail. Bail was denied because Lowrey deemed Miller a flight risk given his alleged escape earlier in the day

