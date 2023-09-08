The escaped prisoner is what everyone is talking about, especially on social media

As investigators continue the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped prisoner and convicted murderer from Chester County Prison, the story has sparked interest worldwide, particularly with internet sleuths who have covered a wide range of topics on the case.

From going to the area where the search continues for him to people in the area expressing their safety concerns, to those even trying to figure out his potential escape route, the posts are endless.

The story has taken on a life of its own, especially on TikTok.

Teenagers in the area have posted memes thanking him for getting them out of school after district cancellations. True crime TikTokers have done in-depth videos on what the media knows about Cavalcante, and even conspiracy theories have swirled on the app pertaining to his escape.

Cavalcante is one of many that internet audiences have focused on, as true crime continues to be a high interest for many around the world. Other cases include the death of Gabby Petito, a woman who was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie while traveling together in 2021, to even stories of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his life before and during the killings, which happened at a time long before social media existed.

Television companies like Netflix have also cashed in on the incredibly high interest expressed for true crime stories, a plethora of options offered to viewers that offer a look into the life of criminals.

How social media impacts ongoing cases

The interest on social media can create an issue, however, for ongoing cases. People want to figure out where Cavalcante is, what his motive was, and how he was able to escape the prison. This has led to theories and assumptions about the case, spreading misinformation about the manhunt.

"He isn't in there any longer," said one commenter on a TikTok video about Cavalcante. "He's long gone from that area."

"I heard he's in Pittsburgh," said another.

One video depicting Cavalcante's escape asked why he was wearing high tops instead of prison slippers. Users in the comment section agreed. (According to Chester County Prison's website, if worn into the institution, sneakers with no metal parts are allowed.)

U.S. Marshals and local officials have offered a $10,000 reward for Danelo Souza Cavalcante after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison on Aug. 31, 2023

As the hunt for Cavalcante continues, those on social media now have to figure out what is real about the case, while sifting through theories and misinformation about his escape.

But, social media sleuths can also have the opposite effect, providing information to their audiences that media and police may not be offering, with one example being a video looking at an aerial view of the prison and analyzing his escape. It has also provided a place for those in the area to update worldwide audiences of their local perspective.

"Perimeter has moved again and now includes the roads I use to run my errands," read one TikTok of a local resident. "They also have been searching our local dairy farm."

A comment on the video read, "I live in England, we have our own manhunt going happening but I'm more hooked on a manhunt across the pond instead."

As TikTok and other social media platforms have become a place to get news, citizen journalists have also grown exponentially, providing coverage on mass interest events such as Cavalcante.

Some users have been seen at press conferences hosted by police, interviewing local people in the area, and showing the perimeter where Cavalcante is possibly located.

One TikTok captured a scene of authorities with weapons in the area, saying that "this is getting serious now."

As police continue to search for Cavalcante in Pennsylvania, the world seems to be watching the case through social media, wondering when he will be captured.

"I live in PA," read one commenter on a TikTok video explaining the case. "It's crazy how I'm hearing more about this through TikTok than anywhere else."

