Escaped prisoners: When has it happened in New Jersey?

A convicted murderer's escape from a Pennsylvania prison Aug. 31 triggered a massive manhunt that is still unfolding as the man continues to elude capture.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents have descended in the past couple weeks on small suburban communities in southeastern Pennsylvania intent on the capture of convicted murderer, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante. But so far, helicopters, drones and dogs searching an ever-shifting perimeter have not gotten the fugitive back behind bars.

Escaped NJ prisoners

In New Jersey, eight people serving prison sentences have escaped from custody this year and remain at large. All but one escaped from halfway houses and treatment facilities.

The last two prisoners who have escaped from correctional facilities in the Garden State have Central Jersey connections. And two of the escapees in New Jersey who have been on the loose the longest also have connections to Central Jersey, including the most infamous escapee of the past half century.

Recent escaped NJ prisoners

Pedro Sanchez , 34, of New Brunswick, escaped Sept. 11 from the CURA, a residential community program in Newark. Sanchez had been sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court on Nov. 23, 2021, to 871 days on his second burglary charge. He is described as 5-foot-7, 200 pounds.

Lamont Harris, 24, of Elizabeth, escaped Aug. 10 from the Kintock North Substance Abuse Correctional Treatment Work Release in Newark. Harris had been sentenced in Union County Superior Court on July 15, 2022, to five years on an unlawful possession of a handgun charge. He is described as 6-foot, 270 pounds.

Other escaped NJ prisoners in 2023

Dustin Jeandrum, 50, escaped Aug. 6 from Tully House in Essex County where he was serving two years on theft, burglary and eluding charges in Passaic and Monmouth counties.

Stonwin Gouche , 30, escaped July 27 from Fletcher House in Camden County where he was serving eight years on manslaughter, resisting arrest and drug charges in Camden County. He was scheduled to be released Oct. 2.

Jessey Slater , 32, escaped July 21 from the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Crosswicks where was serving five years on drug charges in Burlington County.

Kelvin Tyler, 33, escaped July 8 from Kitock South Work Release Facility in Bridgeton where he was serving four years on a robbery charge in Monmouth County.

Ramon Berrios, 52, escaped June 28 from Fletcher House in Camden where he was serving four years on a carjacking charge in Camden County.

Kareem Reed , 38, escaped April 25 from the Hudson County Jail Pre-Admission Facility where he was serving three years on an aggravated assault charge in Hudson County.

Shadira Jones, 34, escaped March 10 from Garrett House in Camden County where she was serving four years on an attempted burglary charge in Ocean County.

Oldest escaped NJ prisoners

Two of the oldest escapees in New Jersey are from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County, including one on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list.

Joanne Chesimard , 76, escaped Nov. 2, 1979, from Edna Mahan where she was serving a life sentence for murdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster during a routine traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick. Chesimard was sentenced on March 25, 1977, in Middlesex County. She is believed to be in Cuba and is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds. Also known as Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur and Joanne Chesterman. She also is on New Jersey's Most Wanted List and the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list.

Edna Harrison, 86, escaped March 20, 1976, from Edna Mahan where she was serving a six-year sentence on drug charges. She was sentenced in Atlantic County on July 14, 1975. No description is available.

Source: New Jersey Department of Corrections

This article includes information from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Danelo Cavalcante prisoner escape: When has it happened in New Jersey?