Escaped snake located on Raleigh porch
The highly venomous zebra spitting cobra was spotted in Raleigh on Wednesday and captured hours later.
One resident says he saw the highly venomous snake on his porch. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has the details.
The missing snake has sparked fear among neighbors for two days.
At 1:30 a.m., North Carolina, Raleigh police issued a warning about a Cobra snake being on the loose. Experts warn if it's cornered, it will bite.
North Carolina’s laws on dangerous reptiles were originally written in the 1950s to govern “snake handling” in worship services.
Kingsnakes are resistant to copperhead venom.
