Escaped snake located on Raleigh porch

Associated Press

JR Motorsports has had initial conversations about taking its team to NASCAR's top level, a step up that would be much smoother if it could get its hands on a charter. A charter is essentially the same as a franchise and the 36 that exist guarantee a spot in the 40-car field each week and a larger slice of the money NASCAR contractually owes its participants. Two charters went off the board this month when Kaulig Racing purchased a pair from Spire Motorsports, a team that bought low and stockpiled when potential owners had little interest in NASCAR.