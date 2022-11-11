Escaped Robeson CRV inmate still at large

Nov. 11—LUMBERTON — An inmate of the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center is still at large, officials confirmed Thursday.

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking offender Joshua P. Ostwalt (#1017527) who escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the center in Lumberton, according to a release for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Ostwalt, 32, is a white male who stands 6 feet and 3 inches and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both his left and right arms and hands, as well as prominent tattoos on his neck. He has also used the last name spelled "Ostowalt."

He was serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation, according to the release. He was scheduled to be released July 27, 2023. An escape warrant is being prepared. He also faces unrelated pending charges of breaking and entering.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

Anyone who has seen Ostwalt or heard about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.