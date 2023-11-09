Escaped Tennessee prisoner still at large

Nov. 9—LONDON — A federal prisoner who escaped custody of Laurel County Correctional Center guards during a transport to Greenville, Tenn. last month remains on the loose three weeks after his escape.

Sean Williams, 51, had been housed in the Lily facility since July 31 and was being transported to U.S. District Court in Greenville for a court hearing. Williams reportedly managed to release himself from the handcuffs and shackles and kicked out the back window of the van and escaped.

Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley, law enforcement and U.S. Marshal's from the Greenville area conducted a search for Williams but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Williams was housed in the Laurel County facility after he attempted to escape from Washington County, Tennessee jail. He is facing charges of child sexual assault, child pornography production and drug trafficking, according to information from WJHL TV Channel 11 in Johnson City, Tenn. A post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers states that Williams was facing several charges of rape, distribution of meth and sexual assault of a minor. He is considered dangerous and law enforcement officials stated that anyone seeing Williams should make no effort to confront him but to contact law enforcement immediately.

Williams was last seen wearing light tan jail pants and top. He was one of two prisoners in the transport van, with two Laurel County Correctional officers in the front of the van. The other prisoner reportedly made no effort to escape along with Williams.

Mosley confirmed on Monday that Williams remained on the lam. He said the investigation into the incident by administrators was still ongoing and he could not comment on the case that this time. Nor would he comment on the status of the two officers involved in the incident — again stating that it was an ongoing investigation.

David Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, told WHJL TV that he had many questions regarding the incident. Jolley said the transport van arrived at the Greenville courthouse around 8:30 a.m. when the two correctional officers noticed that Williams was not in the van and that the back window had been kicked out.

Jolley told Greenville TV reporters that after the escape was realized, law enforcement agencies combed the area but were unsuccessful in locating Williams. As word spread of the escape, there were allegedly several reports of sightings of Williams — still wearing the jail outfit but with blood stains on the clothing.

Jolley commented that Williams is "an intelligent guy" and had evaded police for quite some time on the charges being being captured. He then attempted to escape from the Washington County, Tenn. jail before being sent to Laurel County.

By Tuesday, Marshal Jolley was a guest on Ashleigh Banfield's NewsNation show — revealing that there was a camera in the back of the van, which wasn't working to capture anything during the trip from Kentucky to Greeneville.

Mosley said that he had not been contacted regarding the future of the federal inmates housed at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

"We have about 350 to 400 federal prisoners now and we're supposed to get 20 more on Thursday," he said. "We've not heard anything about the federal contracts being suspended or ended regarding this incident."

The Laurel County Correctional Center is financially self-sufficient and although monies received from the state and U.S. Marshal Office must pass through the Laurel County Fiscal Court, the jail operates from fees from state and federal prisoners at no cost to the taxpayers.

"The taxes are safe and sound," Mosley said. "We have no reason to believe that the federal contracts will be ended."