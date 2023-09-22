Escaped tortoise on the loose throughout Corpus Christi
A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.
Check out our tiers for fantasy hockey goaltenders!
We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals to New Zealand, Hawaii, Norway, and Mexico that are too good to miss.
Looking for help on the waiver wire? Jennifer Eakins reveals five drop candidates to make room for your Week 3 pickups.
Less than two weeks ago, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in a retrial.
David Van Bruwaene was pursuing his PhD in philosophy at Cornell when he developed a passion for linguistics and natural language processing (NLP), the subfield of AI concerned with allowing machines to understand human language. After leaving academia to join VISR, an AI startup focused on applying NLP to detect cyberbullying on social media, Van Bruwaene says that he experienced firsthand the challenge of ensuring AI developers and business decision makers remain on the same page throughout the AI development process. "Talks of AI regulation have accelerated at an unprecedented pace, and AI safety is a concern to just about everyone," Van Bruwaene told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
Americans' inflation expectations in September reached their lowest levels since March 2021.
This chic and versatile top will get you through the remainder of summer and carry you well into fall.
Turns out you don't have to spend a lot to get a really good back rub.
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 211,000 sleeping beauties.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Despite claiming a long history of safety with their big cats, a former acrobat was viciously attacked by a leopard decades before the infamous attack on Roy.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
Folks are saying this is the best drinking vessel of 2023. It's beautiful, holds a lot of liquid (hot or cold) and is actually practical.
This particle-filtering phenom has me breathing easier in more ways than one.
While a medical student at UC San Francisco, Dereck Paul grew concerned that innovation in medical software was lagging behind other sectors, like finance and aerospace. Glass Health provides a notebook physicians can use to store, organize and share their approaches for diagnosing and treating conditions throughout their careers; Ramsey describes it as a "personal knowledgement management system" for learning and practicing medicine. "During the pandemic, Ramsey and I witnessed the overwhelming burdens on our healthcare system and the worsening crisis of healthcare provider burnout," Paul said.