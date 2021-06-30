Escaped venomous cobra is spotted in northwest Raleigh neighborhood by TV reporter

A missing venomous spitting zebra cobra was spotted in northwest Raleigh early Wednesday.

Judith Retana, a reporter for CBS 17, reported on the air that she approached the home on Sandringham Drive where the snake was last reported seen on Monday. Retana said she saw the snake on the porch by the front door.

She backed away and alerted authorities nearby, Retana said.

Authorities have been searching for the snake, belonging to Christopher Gifford of nearby Chaminox Place, since a 911 caller reported seeing on Sandringham Drive on Monday.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police and animal control officers went to Gifford’s home on Chaminox Place, and animal control officers left with a large bucket.