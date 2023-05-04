Escaped Virginia inmate captured in Mexico: FBI

An escaped Virginia inmate who had been on the lam for several days was captured in Mexico, the FBI said Thursday.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, about 70 miles southwest of Richmond, on Sunday, April 30. He was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the state of Guerrero, south of Mexico City, early Thursday afternoon.

The bureau said it was working to reconstruct how he made it more than 2,400 miles away from the jail. “The investigation to determine his exact movements is ongoing,” the FBI said.

A 2003 red Ford Mustang Marin-Sotelo used in his escape has not been recovered.

Bruce Callahan, 44, a federal detainee who also escaped from Piedmont last weekend, remains at large. But the U.S. Marshals don’t believe the two men escaped at the same time or necessarily helped each other.

“They somehow, we think, were potentially able to manipulate some locks, crawled through an opening that led them out into the rec-yard area,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Larry Moltzan, told ABC News. “From there, they scaled two fences to get away from the jail.”

Callahan was convicted of multiple federal drug charges while Marin-Sotelo was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department.

Marin-Sotelo is also the defendant in the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County, N.C.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo, the man’s sister, has also been arrested for allegedly helping her brother escape, according to WTVD.

Marin-Sotelo’s capture came the same day Corey Harrison, the fourth and final inmate who escaped a Mississippi jail on April 22, was captured.