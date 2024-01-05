UPDATE: Escapee apprehended

Jan. 4—UPDATE: Stevens was apprehended in Checotah Wednesday night.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Department reported an inmate escaped from the Muskogee County/City Detention Center on Wednesday.

A news release from the sheriff's office said Jason Wayne Stevens, 41, used "another inmate's identifiers" to leave the facility. It also says Stevens was being held on "felony warrants including possession of a firearm after former felony convictions."

Stevens was last seen wearing a dark and white plaid shirt and camo pants.

If you know of Stevens' whereabouts, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department at (918) 687-0202. If you see him, the sheriff's department says do not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous.