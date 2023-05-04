Escapee back in custody

May 3—An inmate is now back in custody after fleeing from the Limestone County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Nathan Harville ran from the transport van and the courthouse and was captured on top of a building.

"He was up on the roof. I found a spot and one of my COs threw me up on the roof. I was able to secure him, and I'm just thankful we were able to get him apprehended pretty quickly," Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said.

The sheriff said he was thankful for the officers and their quick response.

"I was at the jail. One of our officers called out that they had one run from the courthouse. We just came down here," McLaughlin said. "A pedestrian flagged us down and told us he was on a roof. I don't know who the gentleman was, but I'm thankful for him."

The sheriff said he didn't know at the time if the citizen or one of the officers had initially found the escapee.

The inmate ran north from the Square on Marion Street and was apprehended on the rooftop of Seaman, Shinkunas & Lindgren, P.C.. Sheriff McLaughlin stood on the roof with the barefoot escapee until Athens Fire & Rescue could arrive to safely lower them down.

"We appreciate the swift actions from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, City of Athens Police, and Athens Fire Department ensuring the safety of our community," Pete Shinkunas said.

Harville was headed to court on Wednesday on charges of promoting prison contraband according to the sheriff. He's also been charged with Assault 2nd degree. He has multiple other charges and pled guilty in 2020 to robbery charge.