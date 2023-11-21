Escapee charged with child rape, seen in WNC, evades capture 34 days later: What we know

A former Western North Carolina man and prison escapee wanted on multiple state and federal child sex charges in Tennessee has been on the loose for 34 days now and spotted once in Sylva. Yet not all WNC sheriff’s offices have been made aware of his escape.

According to the FBI, eyewitnesses saw Sean Christopher Williams, 51, in the Jackson Plaza shopping area in Sylva on Nov. 17 around 11:30 a.m.

"He is familiar with the area and should be considered dangerous," the FBI said in a news release. "Law enforcement is asking the community of Sylva to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. If possible and you can do so in a safe manner, homeowners should secure their outbuildings and other property."

The Citizen Times called Roses Department Store regarding Williams being spotted in the store. An employee said “we are not allowed to speak on that” before immediately hanging up. An employee at a neighboring store said her coworkers saw “a lot of law enforcement” at the shopping center but asked not to be named for safety concerns.

A neighboring county sheriff, Chuck Owenby of the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, told the Citizen Times, “Nobody made us aware of anything.”

“There’s nothing on our CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch), no bolo or anything to be on the lookout for him,” Owenby said. “If you hadn’t called me, I wouldn’t have known anything about it, so my guess is they haven’t pushed out that information yet or it hasn’t gotten to my agency yet.”

Owenby said they heard about Williams’ sighting in Sylva, but his office has not received anything official about it.

The FBI said Sean Williams, a fugitive who escaped a transport van en route to court in Greeneville, Tennessee Oct. 18, was spotted in Jackson County Nov. 17.

Why is Williams wanted?

Williams was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Oct. 18, for a hearing and was placed in a transport vehicle by a detention officer in Laurel County, Kentucky, as reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

When the transport van arrived at the Greeneville courthouse around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18, the detention deputy discovered the back window of the van had been kicked out, court records say.

Williams is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list “for two counts of rape of a child, sixteen counts of esp. aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of aggravated sexual battery (under 13).”

The now-escapee was federally indicted on Sept. 12 for “producing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee. Prior to his escape, a trial was set for Jan. 23, 2024, according to the release.

Gina Zachary, spokesperson with the sheriff's office in Haywood County, which borders Jackson County, where Williams was spotted, said they are aware of Williams and have shared information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI on their social media accounts.

“I have not heard of any confirmed sightings of him in Haywood, only Jackson County,” Zachary added.

The Citizen Times also reached out to Macon and Swain County sheriff’s offices, as well as the FBI for updated information regarding efforts to recapture Williams.

WCU police chief on Williams’ arrest in April

Before his transfer to Tennessee and escape in October, a part-time Western Carolina University police officer spotted Williams in his vehicle at the end of April on property owned by Western Carolina University.

“An officer was doing some area checks at that location and discovered him sitting in his vehicle,” WCU Police Chief Steve Lillard told the Citizen Times. “Subsequent investigation ensued, and we recognized that he was wanted.”

Lillard said Williams was taken into custody April 29 on his prior charges, and additional charges were filed for possessing drugs during his arrest.

Regarding what the public should be aware about while he is on the loose, Lillard said that Williams has ties to Jackson County.

“There weren’t any previous interactions that we could base a pattern or anything on, but based on some information that was gathered, it did seem that he was familiar with the area and that he may have some family, friends and acquaintances in the area as well,” Lillard said.

Lillard said they have received no information or indication that Williams has been on WCU campus since his arrest in April. As far as he’s aware, no one associated with Williams attends the university. Lillard said they have not sent out any official notifications to the campus regarding the escapee, but they have shared information on the department’s social media.

“Once we were made aware that he was no longer in custody, we advised our officers to be a little more vigilant since he is familiar with the area,” Lillard added.

Beyond his child sex charges, Williams is at the center of two lawsuits that allege the Johnson City police knowingly failed to investigate multiple complaints from alleged sexual assault victims. Williams is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting more than 50 women, according to reporting from The Tennessean.

“In the investigation that we assisted with it appeared that the majority of the crimes that had victims were in the Tennessee area based on what was shared with us,” Lillard said. “We didn’t have any reports of him being involved in any activity with any person in our jurisdiction.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 and TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Williams' arrest. Tipsters can contact the U.S. Marshals at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, 423-638-3391, or 865-824-3801; or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

“People should be aware of their surroundings and if they do see anything that’s unusual or any concerning behavior in our community, we always encourage people to call,” Lillard said.

